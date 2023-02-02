Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tide over school shutdown

IN 2020, as the Covid-19 pandemic pushed the country into lockdown, it triggered an unprecedented situation: schools shut down without notice and children found themselves at home. As a learning crisis loomed, the Raipur district administration stepped in by launching ‘Padhai Tohar Dwar (Study at your doorstep)’, an initiative that was later replicated across the state.

Implemented by the Education Department, the initiative had two components to it: an online outreach programme and offline ‘mohalla’ classes.

“Padhai Tohar Dwar was started to provide education to underprivileged children in the local language. We also created a donation bank where we bought mobile phones and provided it to children to register on our portal,” said Sarveshwar Bhure, Collector and District Magistrate, Raipur, after receiving The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards for 2020 and 2021.

The biennial awards celebrate the finest work done by District Magistrates, women and men considered the foot-soldiers of governance as they script change that touches the lives of countless people across the country.

A senior education official said that to begin with, a web portal was created where all teachers and students were registered. Besides transmitting audio lessons through Bluetooth, the administration started a “missed call guruji (teacher)” initiative, as part of which students were encouraged to give a missed call to a teacher who would call back to clear queries.

Teachers were also asked to make use of apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram to reach out to groups of students. The administration also launched awareness campaigns among parents, asking them to encourage their children to attend the online and mohalla classes.

Achala Mishra, who teaches at the Birgaon A.O.G. Higher Secondary School in Raipur district, said, “Initially, students didn’t quite take to online classes — there were problems of lack of awareness and access — so we started mohalla classes, where some of us personally went to the homes of students and motivated them to attend classes in small groups in the open. Once we won their confidence, we told them about the online classes and taught them how to access those. The children also had the option to record the lecture and go through it later.”

Ram Krishna Pandey, 15, a student of the Birgaon school, said, “I was in Class 8 back then and attended the mohalla class twice a week. Only 15 children were allowed at a time and the teachers kept insisting that we maintain social distancing. But we had fun and celebrated special days and occasions — on Gandhi Jayanti, each of us spoke about Mahatma Gandhi.”

The web portal, cgschool.in, which provides online study material for students from Class 1 to Class 12, is still active with 58.59 lakh registered students and 2.27 lakh teachers.

“We now have students from not just the state, but from other Hindi-speaking states and even from countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka,” said the education department official.

Swaleha Khatun, 14, from Saraipali in the nearby Mahasamund district, also benefited from the online classes. “Even though I was home, I could attend lectures by teachers from other schools. So I got to learn much more than I would have otherwise.” Bhure said 11,000 teachers are involved in the initiative and 3.5 lakh children have benefited from the portal.