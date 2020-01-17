Chhattisgarh House ratifies Bill to extend SC/ST quota

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (Express File Photo) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (Express File Photo)

The Chhattisgarh Assembly on Thursday ratified the Constitution (126th) Amendment Bill. The amendment proposes to extend quota to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies by 10 years.

In the Chhattisgarh Assembly’s first session of 2020, the Bill was unanimously passed. However, the Opposition, comprising of the BJP and the Ajit Jogi-led Janta Congress Chhattisgarh, staged a walkout at the beginning of the session.

The BJP leaders had opposed the session’s length, claiming that it is too small and accusing the government of hurrying through an important session.

In the second half of the session, the Bill was moved by state law minister Mohammed Akbar and passed unanimously.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App