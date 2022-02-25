Chhattisgarh Home Minister quits as OBC wing president

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu on Friday resigned as the Chairman of the Congress’ OBC department.

He claimed that as he was holding two important posts, he could not devote time to “discharge the duties” as the national president of the party’s Other Backward Classes Department.

In his resignation addressed to party president Sonia Gandhi, which he later tweeted, Sahu said: “I constantly tried my best to discharge my duties for committed massive support of OBCs in favour of the Congress as well as to strengthen the department at the grassroots level. I have constituted committees in all states at all levels to spread the party ideology.”

Sahu, who was one of the three candidates for the CM’s position in 2018, had been given the Home Department after the government was formed. From the same district as CM Bhupesh Baghel, Sahu is always seen to be close to the CM. His resignation has opened the floodgate of internal politics within the ruling Congress in the state.

However, Sahu claimed that he was giving up the post as it was making his schedule busy. “Even for organisational tours, I was not getting time. So, in the interest of the party, I resigned,” he added.