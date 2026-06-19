Chhattisgarh High Court allows jailed student to take NEET under police custody

The Chhattisgarh High Court allowed a NEET aspirant in judicial custody to appear for the re-examination under police supervision. (Representational Image)

The Chhattisgarh High Court has allowed a 21-year-old student in judicial custody in a suicide abetment case to appear for the NEET re-examination under police custody and directed jail authorities to provide him with study material for preparation.

Counsel for the petitioner, Ankul Biswas, sought an urgent hearing on June 15, stating that the applicant had been preparing for the NEET examination on June 21.

An FIR was registered against the petitioner on May 29 for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 20-year-old woman in Raipur on April 20. A seven-page note recovered from her phone allegedly revealed that the petitioner was abusing her and forcing her to meet him.