Chhattisgarh High Court allows jailed student to take NEET under police custody

An FIR was registered against the petitioner on May 29 for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 20-year-old woman in Raipur on April 20. A seven-page note recovered from her phone allegedly revealed that the petitioner was abusing her and forcing her to meet him.

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
3 min readRaipurUpdated: Jun 19, 2026 05:52 PM IST
The Chhattisgarh High Court allowed a NEET aspirant in judicial custody to appear for the re-examination under police supervision while rejecting his plea for temporary bail. (File Photo)The Chhattisgarh High Court allowed a NEET aspirant in judicial custody to appear for the re-examination under police supervision. (Representational Image)
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The Chhattisgarh High Court has allowed a 21-year-old student in judicial custody in a suicide abetment case to appear for the NEET re-examination under police custody and directed jail authorities to provide him with study material for preparation.

Counsel for the petitioner, Ankul Biswas, sought an urgent hearing on June 15, stating that the applicant had been preparing for the NEET examination on June 21.

An FIR was registered against the petitioner on May 29 for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 20-year-old woman in Raipur on April 20. A seven-page note recovered from her phone allegedly revealed that the petitioner was abusing her and forcing her to meet him.

Following his arrest, he was sent to judicial custody. His counsel then moved the High Court seeking temporary bail to enable him to appear for the NEET examination.

Also Read | Chandigarh deploys jammers, double frisking for NEET-UG re-test

The state counsel told the court that it had no objection if suitable arrangements were made to allow the applicant to take the examination. However, it submitted that there was cogent material against him and that the allegations indicated he had allegedly instigated the deceased to commit suicide.

After hearing both sides, Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha allowed the applicant to appear for the examination while rejecting his plea for temporary bail.

Also read | After paper leak row, why Centre has blocked Telegram in India until NEET re-exam

The court said, “…this Court deems it appropriate, in the interest of justice, to permit the applicant to appear in the said examination under police custody rather than granting temporary bail”.

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The order said: “The Superintendent of Police, District Raipur, as well as the Superintendent of the concerned Jail, shall ensure that the applicant is taken to the examination centre under proper police custody and is permitted to participate in the aforesaid examination on the scheduled date and time”.

The court directed that the applicant will be provided with the relevant study material in jail to prepare. “Immediately upon completion of the examination, the applicant shall be brought back to the concerned jail where he is presently lodged,” it said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

 

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