Chhattisgarh health minister walks out of assembly, House adjourned for day after ruckus over ‘attack’ on Congress MLA

Congress MLA Brihaspati Singh had accused Singh Deo of orchestrating the attack on him Saturday for his favourable statements towards CM Baghel. (File)

The second day of the Monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh assembly Tuesday continued to witness stormy exchanges between the ruling and opposition factions over the alleged attack on Congress’ Ramanujganj tribal MLA Brihaspati Singh’s convoy.

The ruckus saw health minister T S Singh Deo walking out of the assembly floor and leaving the premises in his car and the House getting adjourned for the day. Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel is currently holding a meeting on the issue with his cabinet ministers.

Singh Deo walked out after leader of opposition Dharamlal Kaushik demanded Singh and Singh Deo’s statements to be recorded into the alleged incident of road rage. Singh had accused Singh Deo of orchestrating the attack on him Saturday for his favourable statements towards Baghel.

Kaushik’s demand Tuesday came after home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu tabled a reply on the accusations of Singh but the opposition continued to raise a chaos. Before walking out, Singh Deo said, “I don’t see myself fit to sit in the session until the government issues a clear statement about this incident and clears the air of allegations…Enough is enough. I am a human being. I have already attended meetings with the Chief Minister over this issue. The government has to make its stand clear.”

On Saturday, one of the follow-up vehicles from Singh’s convoy was allegedly involved in an incident of road rage. A day later, Singh in a press conference in Raipur accused health minister and senior leader Singh Deo of orchestrating an attack on him. He also claimed that his life was in threat.

On Monday, BJP staged a walk out on the issue, demanding a statement from the government, raising issues on the security of MLAs.