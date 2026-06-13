Chhattisgarh High Court rejects TET candidates’ pleas over application error

The Chhattisgarh High Court has ruled that TET candidates cannot change their reservation category from creamy to non-creamy layer after deadlines pass. (File)

The Chhattisgarh High Court has dismissed petitions filed by seven candidates who appeared for the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), seeking correction of their category from OBC Creamy Layer to OBC Non-Creamy Layer after the declaration of results, holding that allowing such changes would compromise the integrity of the examination process.

The petitioners had challenged the Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal (Professional Examination Board) and its examination controller, claiming that while filling out the online application forms, they had inadvertently selected the category “OBC Creamy Layer” instead of “OBC Non-Creamy Layer”, to which they actually belong.

In one of the petitions, a candidate stated that she had scored 80 out of 150 marks in the TET conducted on February 1. Since she was treated as an OBC Creamy Layer candidate, she was required to secure a minimum of 60% (90 marks) to qualify and was declared ineligible.