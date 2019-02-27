Chhattisgarh govt transfers controversial cop Kalluri, moves him to transport commissioner post

The Chhattisgarh government Wednesday transferred SRP Kalluri from the post of Inspector General of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offence Wing (EOW) to the post of transport commissioner. His batchmate GP Singh will now take over as IG, ACB and EOW.

Kalluri, who has been accused of human rights excesses by the Congress in the past, was an important figure as Inspector General of ACB and EOW, and more importantly, the head of SITs probing issues such as the PDS ‘scam’ that the government considers significant.

Kalluri’s appointment to the post had raised eyebrows given the serious charges of intimidation, human rights excesses that he had faced during his tenure in Bastar, made by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel when he was in the opposition. Kalluri’s appointment to the key anti-graft posts had also ruffled feathers within the police department and senior bureaucracy, with many displeased with his appointment, and unhappy with his new proximity to the Chief Minister.

Last week, as many as 15 MPs had written to Baghel, asking him to set up an “overarching inquiry that looks into the actions” of IG SRP Kalluri during his tenure in Bastar.

The letter signed by MPs from Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Tripura, had said, “The excesses and illegalities committed by him remain unpunished. We request you to set up an overarching inquiry that looks into his actions for the last 5 years and punishes him for his misdeeds. We are bringing this fact to light in the context of the massive mandate you have received in order to bring peace and development to the region.”