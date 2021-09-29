Chhattisgarh govt protecting 2 officers in PDS scam, says BJP

Former Chhattisgarh CM and senior BJP leader Raman Singh Tuesday alleged that the Bhupesh Baghel government is trying to protect two senior IAS officers accused of being part of a multi-crore civil supply scam unearthed in 2015.

The state BJP’s accusation against the Baghel government comes on the back of the ED’s submission before Supreme Court that the state government has weakened the case against the two officers accused in the NAN (Nagrik Apurti Nigam) scam.

Addressing the media, Singh accused the Congress government of hypocrisy, as the party had sought an ED investigation in the case while in Opposition.

In 2015, the then BJP government faced allegations that kickbacks were paid by rice millers and agents to allow distribution of substandard rice through PDS. The government had then started a probe by Anti-Corruption Bureau and Economic Offences Wing. The ACB raided NAN offices, recovered cash and documents, and eventually charged several officials, including senior IAS officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja. Both got anticipatory bail from Chhattisgarh HC in August 2020.