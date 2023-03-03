Chhattisgarh govt has debt burden of Rs 82,125 crore, 66.35% of total loans availed since 2000 was after Congress came to power: CM

Replying to a written question asked by the MLAs during the Budget session of the legislative assembly Thursday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel informed the assembly that his government has taken loans collectively worth Rs 1.05 lakh crore from 2000 (formation of Chhattisgarh) to January 2023.

He added that of the total amount, Rs 28,096 crore has been paid off while Rs 82,125 crore is yet to be paid.

Baghel further said, from 2019 to January 2023, the government availed loans of Rs 54,491.68 crore, which is 66.35 per cent of the entire loan taken by the state government since the formation of Chhattisgarh.

Of Rs 54, 491.68 crore, a market loan of Rs 39,080 crore was taken through the Reserve Bank of India, Rs 3,783.56 crore from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and with the help of the central government, a loan of Rs 11,628.12 crore was taken from Asian Development Bank, World Bank, GST loan among others.

Baghel was replying to questions asked by BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel, BJP MLA Shivratan Sharma and Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA Pramod Sharma. Replying to questions asked by Chandel and Sharma, Baghel’s reply stated that an interest of Rs 460 crore is being paid on an average each month since 2019.

Replying to a question asked by Sharma, out of the Rs 7,2225.05 crore of interest for the financial year 2022-2023, an amount of Rs 4,233.00 crore has been paid and the remaining of Rs 2,989.05 crore is estimated to be paid. The reply further states that on November 1, 2000 (formation of Chhattisgarh after being carved out of Madhya Pradesh), an amount of Rs 4,686 crore was received from Madhya Pradesh.