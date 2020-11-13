Chhattisgarh govt disburses Rs 7.33 crore for duped investors

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (File)

The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday disbursed Rs 7.33 crore for 16,796 investors who were duped by a chit fund company based in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district, a state government official said. With this, investors cheated by Yalsco Real Estate and Agro Farming Ltd will receive 30 per cent of their deposited amount, he said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel transferred the sum to the bank accounts of investors from the state and from neighboring states of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra during a programme at his official residence here, the official from the public relations department said. The CM reiterated that FIRs on fake chit fund companies are not sufficient and that the state government will work towards returning the investors’ money by selling the assets of the company, as promised in the election manifesto of the Congress.

