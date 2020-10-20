Chhattisgarh Governor questions need for special assembly session to introduce farm Bill

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

In a setback to the ruling Congress’ plan to bypass the Centre’s farm laws, Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey returned the file sent by the party requesting permission to convene a special assembly session. The state government had sent a proposal to hold the session on October 27 and 28 to introduce a farm Bill that would circumvent the three agriculture Bills passed in Parliament, sources said.

Governor Uikey questioned the need for a special session, citing the monsoon session that concluded 58 days ago. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said his government would soon respond to her objections.

“No one can stop the government with majority mandate from holding a session. The Governor had some queries which we will respond before the day ends. If we still don’t get her assent, we will together decide the future course of action,” Baghel said in a statement to the press.

Accusing the BJP of “backdoor politics, Baghel added that the Raj Bhawan should not be turned into a political arena.

This development is being seen as the latest flash point between the state government and the Governor, whose demand for a “full-time official” at Raj Bhawan is yet to be addressed.

After she raised the issue in a letter CM Baghel, home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu held a press conference to deny there were any differences between the government and the governor.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.