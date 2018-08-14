Chhattisgarh Governor Balram Das Tandon passes away at 90

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat with Balram Das Tandon, Governor of Chhattisgarh, Parkash Singh Badal Chief Minister of Punjab and other guests at Tagore Theatre in Sector 18 of Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat with Balram Das Tandon, Governor of Chhattisgarh, Parkash Singh Badal Chief Minister of Punjab and other guests at Tagore Theatre in Sector 18 of Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Chhattisgarh Governor Balram Das Tandon passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack early in the morning in Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur. He was 90.

The six-time MLA was rushed to the hospital this morning, the governor’s secretary Surendra Kumar Jaiswal said. He was kept in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

Chief Minister Raman Singh’s office has issued a message of condolence on the demise of the 90-year-old leader.

Tandon was one of the founding members of the Jan Sangh which later became the BJP. He became the governor of Chhattisgarh in July 2014 and had served on various other posts including the Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab. The 90-year-old leader was also jailed during Emergency from 1975 to 1977.

(With inputs from PTI)

