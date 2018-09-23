The stories of three people in Bastar and an election sop: a smartphone

Sangeeta uses her phone to select wrappers for the soap her self-help group makes; Balwant uses WhatsApp to know about job openings; Vimla uses it to coordinate village-level meetings. Dipankar Ghose Sangeeta uses her phone to select wrappers for the soap her self-help group makes; Balwant uses WhatsApp to know about job openings; Vimla uses it to coordinate village-level meetings. Dipankar Ghose

The index finger on her right hand touches the screen and flicks upwards. The motion is unpractised, the touch too heavy. “Uff,” she lets out with a sheepish smile. “Zyaada upar chala gaya (Went too far up).” She now scrolls down the messages slowly and stops at four photographs someone has sent her. The pictures themselves are unremarkable — each a photograph of a transparent plastic wrapper. But it is not the photograph that is new to Sangeeta Nishad. It’s the medium, WhatsApp. And the instrument, a Micromax Bharat smartphone.

On July 26, 29-year-old Sangeeta was one of the first three recipients of mobile phones under the Chhattisgarh government’s Sanchar Kranti Yojana Scheme as part of which the government plans to distribute 50 lakh smartphones to 40 lakh women from the ‘rural poor’ category, 5 lakh to ‘urban poor’ women, and 5 lakh to students across the state.

While the Opposition has dismissed the programme, launched months before the elections, as a political sop, the BJP-led government calls it a “gamechanger”, aimed at increasing the state’s mobile penetration — the lowest in the country at 29 per cent, against the national average of 68 per cent.

Less than two months after she went up on stage in Dimrapal in Bastar district to receive the first of three phones from President Ram Nath Kovind, Sangeeta points to the photograph on her phone and says, “This is one way it has changed my life.”

Under the State Rural Livelihood Mission, Sangeeta works as part of a self-help group of 10 women from her village in Balenga, just off the National Highway that leads from Raipur to Jagdalpur. “Our group makes soaps. We go to villages deep inside and try and sell our herbal soap. But even the villagers did not like it that our soaps had no plastic wrappers on them,” says Sangeeta.

Outside her brother’s grocery shop in Balenga, Sangeeta holds up two soaps of different sizes. “Ordinarily, I would have had to go to Jagdalpur or to Raipur, show traders the soaps for their sizes and then choose a wrapper for each size. But now, I send them pictures of the soap on WhatsApp, and they send me photos of different kinds of wrappers. See, I had approved these plastic wrappers and they have replied,” she says.

Sangeeta did own a phone before, but it was a basic model with a keypad. “For big people in cities, this may just be about a wrapper. But for me, this is very big. Next, I want to use Facebook to advertise,” she says.

Fifteen kilometres away, at her home in Kudalgaon, Vimla Thakur recalls the day she walked up with Sangeeta to receive the phone. “The President asked us if we knew how to use the phone and if we were happy. I was so nervous, I just smiled,” Vimla says.

Vimla, like Sangeeta, works with a self-help group. “My husband has a smartphone, so I know how to use one. But having one of my own has made it easier to coordinate village-level meetings. It will get even better when rural women get these phones by September 24. Then there can be a proper two-way interaction. But only if there is network. If not, children will use the phone to play games. Like my 13-year-old daughter does,” says Vimla, 35.

Sixty kilometres away, in Alwahi village, Balwant Kumar Nagesh says his teacher at the ITI in Lohandiguda, where he was pursuing a year-long Computer Operations Course after his Class 12, had one day asked a question. “He asked who among us wanted to be the first to get a mobile phone. My hand shot up. I had a phone, but had never operated a smartphone,” says Balwant, 20, who has now completed his computer course.

At four in the afternoon, Balwant sits amidst a group of boys, many his age.

“Mila hai to le liya,” he says of the phone. But what he wants from the government is something else. That will be a key factor when he goes out to vote in the Narayanpur constituency next month, he says. What he wants is a job. “I applied for a job as a peon and in the district force as well. But I didn’t get selected. My friends send each other job openings on WhatsApp. But there are no jobs anywhere,” he says.

Alwahi is 15 km from the Chitrakote waterfalls that the state government is developing as a tourism destination, and 40 km from Jagdalpur city. Its proximity to these centres has ensured that at least 30 per cent villagers work as clerks, electricians and mechanics. But that’s not enough, say villagers.

“The younger generation wants jobs and here there is none. Many have post-graduation degrees, but are wasting away in villages… They give these phones two months before an election. Do they think people cannot see that this is only to buy our votes?” says Hari Ram, a villager who is the most vocal of the group.

By now, Balwant has stopped fiddling with his phone. It has run out of battery. As a friend asks why he hasn’t charged it, a youngster in the group, referring to allegations on social media — of some phones heating up and exploding — laughs and says, “Maybe he is afraid. If it heats up and explodes, he might lose his fingers. How will he work even if he were to get a job?” he says.

