Sanctuary that lost all blackbucks 5 decades ago prepares to welcome 50 new arrivals in Chhattisgarh

As many as 50 blackbucks will be translocated to the sanctuary in Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district, with the process taking place gradually over the next week. (Image source: Forest Department)

Over 50 years after it lost its last blackbuck, the Gomarda Wildlife Sanctuary in Chhattisgarh is all set to welcome new arrivals from the species.

As many as 50 blackbucks will be translocated to the sanctuary in Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district, with the process taking place gradually over the next week. These antelopes will be brought from Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary in the state where the translocation process over the last few years has proven to be a success.

Due to various factors such as hunting, poaching, encroachment and development work, the population of blackbucks started depleting in the region that makes the present-day Chhattisgarh, a senior official said. By the 1970s, they vanished completely and remained locally extinct for over 50 years, the official added.