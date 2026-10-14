Sanctuary that lost all blackbucks 5 decades ago prepares to welcome 50 new arrivals in Chhattisgarh

These antelopes will be brought from Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary in the state where the translocation process over the last few years has proven to be a success.

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
3 min readRaipurUpdated: Oct 14, 2026 05:28 AM IST
Chhattisgarh sanctuary that lost all blackbucks 5 decades ago prepares to welcome 50 new arrivalsAs many as 50 blackbucks will be translocated to the sanctuary in Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district, with the process taking place gradually over the next week. (Image source: Forest Department)
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Over 50 years after it lost its last blackbuck, the Gomarda Wildlife Sanctuary in Chhattisgarh is all set to welcome new arrivals from the species.

As many as 50 blackbucks will be translocated to the sanctuary in Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district, with the process taking place gradually over the next week. These antelopes will be brought from Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary in the state where the translocation process over the last few years has proven to be a success.

Due to various factors such as hunting, poaching, encroachment and development work, the population of blackbucks started depleting in the region that makes the present-day Chhattisgarh, a senior official said. By the 1970s, they vanished completely and remained locally extinct for over 50 years, the official added.

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As part of an ambitious revival plan, the Chhattisgarh State Wildlife Board translocated 77 blackbucks to Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary in Baloda Bazar district in 2017-2018.

While 50 of them were brought from the National Zoological Park in New Delhi, 27 came from the Kanan Pendari Zoological Garden in Bilaspur.

Chhattisgarh sanctuary that lost all blackbucks 5 decades ago prepares to welcome 50 new arrivals These antelopes will be brought from Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary in the state where the translocation process over the last few years has proven to be a success. (Image source: Forest Department)

Now, the number of blackbucks in the Barnawapara sanctuary has risen to over 150.

“They took time to adapt in Barnawapara so, we gradually released them (from enclosures) in the open over the years. Some of them are kept in reserve. We will release some from this lot in the wild as population increases,” Krishanu Chandrakar, Superintendent, Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary, said.

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The black buck is an endangered species, categorised along with 11 other animals in India under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Chhattisgarh sanctuary that lost all blackbucks 5 decades ago prepares to welcome 50 new arrivals As part of an ambitious revival plan, the Chhattisgarh State Wildlife Board translocated 77 blackbucks to Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary in Baloda Bazar district in 2017-2018. (Image source: Forest Department)

‘Favourable habitat’

Officials give the credit of the steady rise in the numbers of blackbucks to favourable habitat of the Barnawapara Sanctuary and hope the same in the case of Gomarda Sanctuary.

“Just 70 kms apart, Gomarda sanctuary and Barnawapara sanctuary are part of the same landscape. Gomarda has good water availability and grasslands, making it a natural habitat for the species,” said O P Yadav, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Wildlife Management & Biodiversity Conservation.

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“The initiative (translocation) is also expected to promote wildlife tourism at Gomarda sanctuary and create employment opportunities for local communities. In future, the plan can be introduced in other sanctuaries as well,” he added.

Earlier this year, on April 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the blackbuck conservation initiative during his Mann Ki Baat programme.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

 

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