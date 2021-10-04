Chhattisgarh launches project to generate electricity from cow dung

After the implementation of the scheme to purchase cow dung at Rs 2 per kg, Chhattisgarh is now moving towards generating electricity from cow dung. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched the power generation project on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday.

Speaking on the launch of the project at the farmers’ conference organised at Bemetara district headquarters in Chhattisgarh, Baghel said there will be participation of villagers, women and youth in the production of green energy in the state.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched the power generation project on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched the power generation project on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday

Baghel said that the world is worried about global warming. “There is talk of green energy everywhere, so the government has decided to make electricity from cow dung”.

“In every village of Chhattisgarh, a unit to generate electricity from cow dung will be installed in Gauthan (place where cattle are kept). The cow dung procured from the farmers under the Godhan Nyay Yojana would be used to generate electricity. This will not only benefit the environment but will also benefit the women of self-help groups doing dung procurement work,” he added.

In the first phase of the project, units of power generation from cow dung have been installed at Rakhi in Bemetara district, Sikola in Durg and Bancharoda in Raipur district, a press statement said.

Bio gas plants, scrubbers and gensets have been set up in Gauthans to generate electricity from cow dung. Biogas will be produced by adding cow dung and water in the biogas tank, due to which methane gas will be available in 50 per cent quantity, from which electricity will be generated by running the genset, it added.

Bio gas plants, scrubbers and gensets have been set up in Gauthans to generate electricity from cow dung Bio gas plants, scrubbers and gensets have been set up in Gauthans to generate electricity from cow dung

Scientists say that the cost per unit of electricity generated from cow dung ranges from Rs 2.50 to Rs 3.

Gauthans will produce electricity from cow dung, besides manufacturing organic manure, doubling the benefits and incomes of Gauthan Samitis and women self-help groups, the press note further stated.