Rs 300 limit on petrol for 2-wheelers: In Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband, Collector moves to stop panic buying

The Collector of Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district on Friday issued a circular to all fuel stations in the district, directing them not to provide petrol worth more than Rs 300 to two-wheelers and Rs 1,000 to four-wheelers till the fuel stock situation is brought under control. However, Collector Bhagwan Singh Uikey later told The Indian Express that the limit for four-wheelers would be retracted.

Several districts of Chhattisgarh have seen panic buying of petrol and diesel over the last two days amid what the state government said were rumours of fuel shortage. On Thursday, the state capital, Raipur, saw long queues and chaos, but the district is not currently implementing any restrictions on the purchase of fuel, Raipur Collector Gaurav Singh told The Indian Express.

In neighbouring Gariaband district, however, Uikey on Friday issued a circular saying, “Regarding supply of petrol in fixed quantities to two-wheelers and four-wheelers, it is stated that in the present circumstances, until regular supply is restored, and considering the possibility of hoarding and disorder due to unnecessary purchasing by consumers, it should be ensured that petrol worth Rs 300 is supplied to two-wheelers.”

“Further, petrol and diesel should not be sold in drums, jerry cans, or bottles,” it said. The circular also warned that action would be taken on fuel stations that do not comply with the restrictions. “If such sales are found to be taking place, punitive action will be taken against the concerned party as per rules,” it read.

Vehicles engaged in essential services, such as ambulances, should be given priority in the supply of petrol and diesel, the circular stated.

While the circular had also set a Rs 1,000 limit for petrol that can be sold to four-wheelers, Uikey said this was an error and that this part of the circular would be retracted.

Overall, the restrictions are “temporary” and will only last “a few days”, he said.

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The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday said adequate stocks of petrol and diesel are available in the state and asked people not to indulge in panic buying amid rumours of fuel shortage.

The clarification came after long queues of vehicles were seen at several fuel stations in Raipur and some other cities during the day.

State Food Secretary Reena Babasaheb Kangale said in a statement that regular supplies of petrol and diesel were reaching oil depots as per requirement, and that the distribution system was being continuously monitored.