Chhattisgarh: Four maoists killed in encounter in Sukma

At least four alleged Maoists were killed in an encounter with a joint team of the CRPF’s COBRA battalion, and the Chhattisgarh police force in Sukma district early Tuesday morning. Senior police officials said that all four bodies recovered after the encounter were in “black uniform”, which indicated that these were fighters of the Maoist military battalion.

Advertising

P Sundar Raj, DIG, Anti Naxal Operations said that the state forces had received information of the presence of armed Maoists in the Karkanguda area of Sukma district, and based on that information an operation was planned between 201 battalion COBRA, CRPF 241 battalion and the state police, and the parties left for the spot on March 25.

“Early in the morning, at around 6 am, there was an encounter with the Maoists in the jungles near Karkanguda. After the encounter finished, searching revealed four uniformed Maoist bodies, two males and two females. Apart from this we have recovered one INSAS rifle, two 303 rifles, one bharmar and other explosives,” Sundar Raj said.

Two of the four dead have thus far been identified as Doodhi Hidma, and Ayte, both members of the PLGA-1, military battalion number one of the Maoists and carry a reward of 8 lakhs against them. “This is an area which is on the border of Sukma and Bijapur and is the core area of military battalion number one. An encounter like this shows the courage of our security forces,” a press release issued by the state police said.