Ex-Maoist found dead in Chhattisgarh rehab centre – days before he was to return home

In July, he had come to the rehab centre to seek benefits, including money, a mobile phone and training in agriculture and fish farming, under a government policy

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
3 min readRaipurOct 22, 2026 05:51 AM IST
Ex-Maoist found dead in Chhattisgarh rehab centre – days before he was to return homeNarsu Boddu alias Naiti was a resident of Kamkanar in Gangaloor. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

A 26-year-old former Maoist cadre died by suicide at a rehabilitation centre run by the government, in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Wednesday morning.

Police said he was a low-rung cadre who never had any serious offence registered against him.

The deceased, Narsu Boddu alias Naiti, was a resident of Kamkanar in Gangaloor area, which was a major ground for Maoist recruitment. Boddu’s aunt, also a surrendered cadre, was housed in the same rehab centre along with 120 others.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

A militia member for five-six years, Boddu had never handled a gun, sources said. He had surrendered last year.

Read | This building in Bastar used to house a security camp. Now, it is home to 150 students

In July, he had come to the rehab centre voluntarily to seek benefits, including money, a mobile phone and training in agriculture and fish farming, under the policy. He was set to leave for home after the training in a week’s time.

While the police have ruled out foul play and said investigations are on to find out the motive behind the extreme step, Boddu’s brother Satish alleged foul play.

“In 2025, he was brought (over to the centre) to surrender. In 15 days, he was sent back. Again, he was called this year for rehabilitation. Today, we got to know he is dead. He has a wife, children and an ageing father. He could not die like this. He was to be released… He would have been happy to reunite with his family,” he said.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | The Maoists are gone. Chhattisgarh village is learning what freedom looks like

Satish said he last chatted with his brother at 9pm on Tuesday. “He called me and asked about his family. He said he will call me in the morning. I was waiting to hear from him when I got a call from our aunt informing about his death,” said Satish.

Third suicide death in family

This is the third death in the Naiti family due to suicide. “Boddu’s mother died by suicide two years ago. His brother, too, had died in the same manner four to five years ago,” said a police source, adding that in a preliminary check, nothing suspicious was found in his phone.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident, Bijapur Superintendent of Police, Umesh Gupta, said.

“We regularly counsel them (the former Maoists) and there are daily interactions. Also, we have sports activities for them. But we will monitor them better after this incident,” he added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments