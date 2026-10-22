Ex-Maoist found dead in Chhattisgarh rehab centre – days before he was to return home

A 26-year-old former Maoist cadre died by suicide at a rehabilitation centre run by the government, in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Wednesday morning.

Police said he was a low-rung cadre who never had any serious offence registered against him.

The deceased, Narsu Boddu alias Naiti, was a resident of Kamkanar in Gangaloor area, which was a major ground for Maoist recruitment. Boddu’s aunt, also a surrendered cadre, was housed in the same rehab centre along with 120 others.

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A militia member for five-six years, Boddu had never handled a gun, sources said. He had surrendered last year.

In July, he had come to the rehab centre voluntarily to seek benefits, including money, a mobile phone and training in agriculture and fish farming, under the policy. He was set to leave for home after the training in a week’s time.