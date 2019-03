After a similar move in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, the Congress government in Chhattisgarh has moved to give police personnel leave for one day each week.

In an order issued on Saturday by DGP Awasthi, it was said that all personnel from the rank of inspector to constable will be given one leave per week. It states that for those posted in Maoist-affected areas, eight days of leave will be given at a stretch every three months.