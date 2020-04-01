Chhattisgarh expands corona testing criteria

The Health Department released a document informing the change in its testing strategy. (File Photo/Representational) The Health Department released a document informing the change in its testing strategy. (File Photo/Representational)

The Chhattisgarh Health Department on Tuesday updated its COVID-19 testing criteria to include a bigger group of people at risk. The state will now also test people who have travel history to Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kerala since March 10 and are showing symptoms like cough, fever, diarrhoea and/or breathing difficulty.

The Health Department released a document informing the change in its testing strategy.

“We are already following ICMR guidelines of testing anyone who is suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness and testing asymptomatic high risk contact of the confirmed cases. Now, we want to test people who have travel history from February 1 till today. While only symptomatic patients who have travel history from February 1 to March 1 will be tested, from March 1, anyone who has traveled abroad, even if they are asymptomatic, they will be tested,” said a senior health official.

The state will also test people who have travelled domestically and are showing symptoms. “With the spread of the diseases in these areas, we deem it prudent to test for virus if they show symptoms,” the official said.

State Health Minister T S Singh Deo had earlier told The Indian Express that the state was in the process of revising its guidelines for testing.

The state has currently conducted over 600 tests, of which eight have tested positive. Of the eight, two were discharged from hospital on Tuesday after they consequently tested negative.

