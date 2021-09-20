Chhattisgarh ex-minister dies by suicide

A former minister and BJP leader from Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district was said to have died by suicide on Sunday.

According to the police, BJP leader Rajinderpal Singh Bhatia was found hanging at his residence in Churia on Sunday evening. “Bhatia lived with his younger brother and his family. He was alone in the house on Sunday and when the family members returned, they found him hanging from the ceiling fan in his room,” said a senior officer aware of the details of the case. “We are questioning the family members too.”

Bhatia, a three-term MLA from Khujji in Rajnandgaon was transport minister in BJP government’s first tenure after the state was formed (2003-2008). Sources said Bhatia was keeping unwell and had post-Covid complications. “He had been complaining about his health,” the officer said.