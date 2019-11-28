Chhattisgarh ex-minister claims threat call from sand miner; accused held, says home minister

Former minister and the sitting BJP MLA from Kurud, Ajay Chandrakar on Wednesday alleged in the Vidhan Sabha that he had received a threat call from a sand miner asking him not to raise questions. The allegation led to a furore in the House, during which Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said the matter had been taken seriously, a case registered and the accused had been arrested.

Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik said the incident was symbolic of the “worsening law and order situation under the Congress government”, adding that such a call could only be made if the accused had political protection. In response Sahu said that the accused was identified as Jaspal Singh Randhawa from Durg, and was arrested under section 151 of the CRPC.

According to Sahu, the accused told investigators that two people were operating sand mining in Dhamtari district. “This district is the home district of former Minister Chandrakar and this was affecting his (the accused) operations,” Sahu said.

The Home Minister added that Chandrakar had refused to register an FIR, and had turned away security from his home which was sent to him after he placed a call to the DGP on Tuesday night.

Chandrakar told the House that the villages where Randhawa allegedly has sand mining operations are not part of his constituency and denied any connection with him.