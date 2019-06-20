Chhattisgarh ex-CM Raman Singh’s son booked in cheating case

Former BJP MP from Rajnandgaon and son of former Chief Minister Raman Singh, Abhishek Singh, is among 19 others against whom a case of cheating has been registered in an alleged chit fund scam case in Surguja district. The case was registered after the district court ordered an FIR in a complaint by Premsagar Gupta. Former BJP MP Madhusudan Yadav is also an accused in the case.

According to Gupta, he had invested Rs 98,876 in a company called Anmol India, which it did not return. He complained to the local police, and when no action was taken, he approached the courts. According to the complaint, Singh and Yadav were “campaigners” for the company.

Senior police officials said a case has been registered under section 420(cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 10 of the Protection of Interest of Chhattisgarh Depositors Act, 2005. IG, Surguja, KC Agarwal said, “The case has been registered based on court directions. Investigations will now ensue. No arrests have been made so far.”

Abhishek Singh has maintained that he is innocent and that he has no connections with the company, and that any investigation will absolve him of all charges.

Kalluri among three made ADGP

Raipur: SRP Kalluri is among three 1994 batch IPS officers promoted by the Chhattisgarh government to the rank of Additional Director General of Police. GP Singh and Himanshu Guptaare the other two officers. While Singh is presently in charge of Economic Offences and the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Gupta is IG of Durg range and Kalluri is additional transport commissioner. Kalluri has a controversial record, with allegations of police excesses, and intimidation against journalists, human rights activists, and civil societies during his service in Bastar.