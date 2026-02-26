Chhattisgarh encounter: 2 Maoists with Rs 10 lakh bounty killed as March 31 deadline looms

Three weapons, including two automatic firearms, were recovered, taking the total number of Maoists killed this year to 25. (File Photo)

Two more Maoists were killed in an encounter with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district Thursday morning. Three weapons, including two automatic firearms, were recovered. This takes the total number of Maoists killed this year to 25.

The encounter broke out at around 6 am near the Indravati river, close to Behramgarh. Both the Behramgarh area committee and the Indravati area committee are active in the region.

After the exchange of fire ended, the DRG conducted a search operation and found the bodies of two Maoists from the Behramgarh area committee, identified as Area Committee Member (ACM) Hichami Madd and ACM Manki Podium.