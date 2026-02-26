Chhattisgarh encounter: 2 Maoists with Rs 10 lakh bounty killed as March 31 deadline looms

Two more Maoists were killed in an encounter with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district Thursday morning. Three weapons, including two automatic firearms, were recovered. This takes the total number of Maoists killed this year to 25.
The encounter broke out at around 6 am near the Indravati river, close to Behramgarh. Both the Behramgarh area committee and the Indravati area committee are active in the region. This comes as the central government’s March 31 dead.
After the exchange of fire ended, the DRG conducted a search operation and found the bodies of two Maoists from the Behramgarh area committee, identified as Area Committee Member (ACM) Hichami Madd and ACM Manki Podium.
“Both carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each”: Add. SP
“We found bodies of two Maoists dressed in PLGA uniform. We found a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) along with 3 magazines and 55 rounds, an INSAS rifle with 3 magazines and 19 rounds and a 12-bore rifle with 2 cells,” said Bijapur SP Jitendra Kumar Yadav. “Both carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each,” said Additional SP (anti-naxal ops) Aman Kumar.
Extensive search operations are currently being conducted in the area by teams from the DRG, Bastar Fighters, Special Task Force (STF), Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
Maoists in Bijapur are still planting IEDs and trying to influence villagers in the Behramgarh and National Park areas. About 60-armed cadres are still active in the district, and efforts continue to persuade them to surrender.
In a related development, three more Maoists have surrendered, the latest being Mase, who surrendered with an AK-47 in Kanker district on Thursday. A day before her surrender, two more Maoists — DVCM Mallesh and party member Ranu Podiyam of the North Bastar Division Committee of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) — surrendered before Kanker police.
“We are trying to recover weapons from the duo and will take efforts to socially reintegrate them,” said Nikhil Rakhecha, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kanker. With this, a total of 2,400 Maoists have laid down arms since 2024. Also, since 2024, a total of 529 Maoists have been gunned down to date.
