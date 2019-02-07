At least 10 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

Toggle Menu
The encounter took place at the bank of the Indravati river in Abhujhmaad, about 25 kilometres from Bhairamgarh town. The river Indravati acts as a natural boundary for Abhujhmaad.

11 weapons have been recovered so far. (Representational image)

At least 10 Maoists were killed in a major encounter that broke out in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Thursday. A senior police official told The Indian Express that eleven weapons were recovered and searches are still underway.

On Saturday, a woman was killed and another injured, allegedly in crossfire during an encounter between CRPF and Maoists in Godelguda village in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

However, local villagers Wednesday alleged that the women were victims of a “fake encounter”. Police too admitted that the two women, Podiyam Sukka and Kalmi Dewe, were not Maoists, but maintain that they were caught in the crossfire. Sukka died of injuries at a CRPF field hospital in Dornapal, while Dewe has a bullet injury on her thigh.

