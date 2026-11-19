What does it take to tranquillise a 3,000 kg wild elephant in musth? Over 100 people, a vast network of officials and villagers, round-the-clock monitoring and a week-long operation.

That’s how officials from the Chhattisgarh forest department tranquilised Kabra Kaan, the wild elephant believed to have trampled 16 people to death over the last 6-7 months. The hunt, which involved 100 forest officials and staff, three veterinary doctors, two trained elephants, numerous volunteers and drones, ended with the animal being tranquilised on Ramgarh hill in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district on Wednesday evening. According to officials, the elephant was radio-collared and released back into the wild.

“We spotted the elephant around noon, and by 4 pm we had tranquilised and completed the work of putting a radio-collar around his neck. For the next 48 hours, as a preventive measure, our entire team will monitor his movement to ensure he does not harm anyone,” said Pranay Mishra, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Regional Director of Guru Ghasidas Tiger Reserve in Ambikapur.