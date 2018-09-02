Chhattisgarh elections to be held on time, says CEC OP Rawat

Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said that a decision on the matter would be taken by the Election Commission (EC) after looking at multiple factors, such as the security situation and festivals scheduled for the end of the year, among others. (Representational Image) Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said that a decision on the matter would be taken by the Election Commission (EC) after looking at multiple factors, such as the security situation and festivals scheduled for the end of the year, among others. (Representational Image)

Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat Saturday dispelled rumours that Chhattisgarh Assembly elections might be delayed to coincide with the Lok Sabha polls. The state is scheduled to go to polls later this year with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram.

Talking to reporters at the end of a two-day visit to check election preparedness in the state, Rawat said: “Our presence here should dispel any thoughts that they would not be held on time.”

The CEC said that during his two-day visit, he had met officials from every district and also representations from various parties. Rawat said that while some parties, including the Congress, had urged for a single-phase election, several others wanted three-phase election. Rawat said that a decision on the matter would be taken by the Election Commission (EC) after looking at multiple factors, such as the security situation and festivals scheduled for the end of the year, among others.

