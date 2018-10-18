Chhattisgarh elections: Congress announces candidates for 12 seats in naxal-hit Bastar region

Congress party presently holds eight seats out of 12 in Bastar. (PTI photo) Congress party presently holds eight seats out of 12 in Bastar. (PTI photo)

The Congress party announced its 12 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the Bastar region on Thursday evening, replacing three candidates from the 2013 election, including a sitting MLA. These 12 seats, plus six more from the Rajnandgaon district will go to polls in the first phase of voting on November 12. The second phase of voting for the Chhattisgarh assembly for the remaining 72 will be held on November 20.

Congress presently holds eight seats of these 12 in Bastar. Holding on to that advantage is considered as key for the party if they are to topple the BJP and form the government in the state.

The ticket distribution has been on expected lines for the Congress, with the party keeping faith in seven of the eight MLA’s that won in the 2013 election. The one sitting MLA that has found himself without a Congress ticket is Shankar Dhruva from Kanker, who is replaced by a retired IAS officer—Shishupal Sori. The other two changes are in the seats of Antagarh, and Jagdalpur, which are held by the BJP.

The seat change in Antagarh, with Anoop Nag now contesting, can be seen as enforced with 2013 candidate Manturam Pawar crossing over to the BJP, after a bypoll in 2014 where BJP’s Bhojraj Nag was elected the MLA by a massive margin. Purported tapes had emerged in late 2015 which allegedly suggested deals being struck between the BJP and the Jogi’s, which eventually led to Ajit Jogi forming his own party–the Chhattisgarh Janata Congress, which is contesting the upcoming election in alliance with Mayawati led BSP.

The bypoll was necessitated at the time because the man who fought and won the 2013 poll, Vikram Usendi, then fought the Kanker Lok Sabha seat in 2014, and won, causing the need for a bypoll. Ironically, Usendi is now one of the front-runners again to fight the Antagarh seat, with the BJP struggling to find alternatives.

In Jagdalpur, the party has also chosen to change its candidate from Shamu Kashyap to Rekchand Jain, who had fought elections in 2008 but lost to BJP MLA Santosh Bafna. In two other seats, both occupied by BJP minister Kedar Kashyap (Narainpur), and Mahesh Gagda (Bijapur), the Congress has kept faith with the candidates that lost to them last time, Chandan Kashyap and Vikram Mandavi respectively.

A senior Congress leader said, “There was not much to change this time. We did, after all, have eight seats out of twelve and our MLA’s are popular. Our internal surveys showed one seat in trouble, which was Kanker which we have changed. Sori is a former IAS officer and member of the Gond Mahasabha and has a good image. As far as the candidates against the two ministers are concerned, it is common knowledge that both these men have spent the last five years solidifying their base, and there was no thought about anybody else really. We are confident that both ministers will lose, and that is why people keep talking about Kedar Kashyap changing his seat.”

All, however, is not well in the Congress ranks in Dantewada, with Chhavindra Karma, son of Devti Karma, announcing that he would contest the elections as an independent, filing his nomination, among the first on the state on Thursday. Devti Karma is the wife of former leader of opposition Mahendra Karma, who was among the Congress leaders killed in the Maoist attack in Darbha in 2013. Chhavindra Karma has said that he was promised a seat, and that he will fight, even if it is against his mother from the Dantewada seat.

