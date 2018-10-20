Chhattisgarh elections: BJP releases candidates for 77 seats out 90, fields 14 women

BJP Central Election committee meeting for Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram assembly elections at BJP HQ. (Source: Twitter/AmitShah) BJP Central Election committee meeting for Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram assembly elections at BJP HQ. (Source: Twitter/AmitShah)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah Saturday chaired the meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the party to finalise the names of candidates for upcoming legislative assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Following the meeting, Health Minister J P Nadda announced that the party has finalised the names of 77 candidates for 90-seat Chhatisgarh assembly election, which is scheduled to be held in November in two phases. For the first phase, in which election will be held on 18 seats in the state on November 12, Nadda said that names of candidates on 17 seats have been decided.

The health minister added that of the total 77 seats, the party is fielding women on 14, while 25 candidates are under 40 years of age. Nadda added that 53 of these candidates come from farming backgrounds, while three of them are doctors. Former IAS officer, OP Choudhary has also been given ticket by the BJP to contest from Kharsia.

Along with the list of candidates for Chhattisgarh, BJP also released names of 38 candidates to contest in Telangana election and 13 names for the Mizoram assembly polls. The election in Telangana will be held on December 07 and that in Mizoram on November 28. The results will be declared on December 11.

