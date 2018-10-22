Chhattisgarh elections: Ajit Jogi may contest elections — from son Amit’s seat

The opposition Congress said the flip-flop was the result of a “confused and rattled strategy”. The opposition Congress said the flip-flop was the result of a “confused and rattled strategy”.

TWO DAYS after the Chhattisgarh Janata Congress announced that party president Ajit Jogi would not fight the assembly elections despite declaring earlier that he would fight against Chief Minister Raman Singh from Rajnandgaon, the party on Sunday indicated that Jogi may fight the elections, but from Marwahi constituency.

Marwahi is a reserved seat, which is currently held by Ajit Jogi’s son Amit. Ajit Jogi earlier held the seat. Amit Jogi told The Indian Express that “a final decision has not been taken”, but this is “what the people of Marwahi” wanted.

“He (Ajit Jogi) has always taken decisions based on what the people of Marwahi feel. And they, including myself, feel that he should contest from Marwahi. He should definitely campaign across the state, and he does not even need to come to Marwahi. He has always called himself the kamiya (worker) of the people of Marwahi. We have been winning Marwahi by record margins, and the people want him to fight,” Amit Jogi said.

The opposition Congress said the flip-flop was the result of a “confused and rattled strategy”. It showed that the Jogis were unclear about their strategy, the Congress said. “It is also clear that Ajit Jogi is only considering Marwahi and not Rajnandgaon against the Chief Minister. It shows how they are working towards the sole purpose of damaging the Congress,” a spokesperson said.

On Friday, after the announcement that Ajit Jogi won’t contest the elections, the Congress had said that the CJC was working on BJP’s behalf. In February, Jogi had indicated that he would fight two seats, one of them being Rajnandgaon because he wanted to fight Raman Singh.

