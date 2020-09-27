Chhattisgarh: Editor assaulted in Kanker, two councillors named in FIR

Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu has denied this was a political issue, and said the incident was an ‘internal matter between journalists, which led to heated exchange’.

AN FIR was registered against two councilors, the husband of a council leader, and others for allegedly assaulting and threatening the editor of a regional daily newspaper near Kanker city police station in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division on Saturday.

The incident occurred when some journalists had approached the police after one of them allegedly received threats.

Kamal Shukla, 53, editor of Bhumkal News, was assaulted by a group of people, leaving him injured, the FIR stated.

People present at the spot uploaded a video on social media that purportedly shows Shukla, in a disheveled state, being dragged amid a large crowd.

“I was abused and shown guns twice inside the police station by Congress leaders,” Shukla’s written statement to the police said.

Accusing policemen, including the station in-charge, of inciting the crowd, he stated, “The police clearly seem to be under political pressure but I, a common man, have no option but to approach the police.”

Shukla, who suffered injuries on neck and head, added, “I was threatened by policemen a couple of days ago. I believe they, too, are involved in this (assault).”

Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu in a media statement, denied this was a political issue: “This seems to be some internal matter between journalists, which led to heated exchange. I have asked the police to follow procedure and FIR has been registered.”

In his statement, Shukla also alleged that the accused accosted him inside the police station, threatening him for disrupting their sand business. “I have in the past written stories on the corrupt of the councilmen, illegal sand-mining and other issues. Hence I am made into a target,” he stated.

In a statement, the police said it was a case of “mutual estrangement” that became physical between journalists Shukla and Tiwari, along with Tiwari’s supporters.

The FIR registered under IPC Sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intent) names councilors Makbool Khan and Shadab Khan; ex-councilor Jitendra Singh Thakur; Ganesh Tiwari and Abdul Gaffar Memon, along with others.

Thakur is husband of present council leader and Congress leader Saroj Singh Thakur. Tiwari is a local journalist and editor of local daily Amar Stambh.

While Thakur and Tiwari could not be reached for a comment, Memon has filed a counter-complaint, accusing Shukla of attacking him at the police station. Police officials said the complaint will not be turned into FIR.

Journalists in Kanker have submitted a letter to Governor Anusuiya Uikey, accusing “Congress workers and hooligans” of assaulting and abusing them. Requesting her intervention, they wrote, “There will be CCTV recordings of how the police did nothing to help us. We managed to shield Shukla and others for some time, but eventually we were attacked by Congress workers and hooligans.”

Activists across the state condemned the attack on a senior journalist and criticised the Congress-led state government and reminded the party of its promise in the poll manifesto of bringing in a journalist protection law.

