scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Chhattisgarh: ED raids premises of senior officials, businessmen; Congress says it won’t get scared

The state's Congress communication cell chief Sushil Anand Shukla said he had an apprehension that the opposition BJP would misuse central agencies as it was unable to fight a political battle.

Separate teams of the ED started conducting the raids in the morning in state capital Raipur, Raigarh, Mahasamund, Korba and other districts, sources said.

The Enforcement Directorate raided the premises of senior officials, businessmen and politicians of the ruling Congress at different locations in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, sources said.

Separate teams of the ED started conducting the raids in the morning in state capital Raipur, Raigarh, Mahasamund, Korba and other districts, they said.

The raids covered premises of district collector, some senior officials, businessman and politicians of the ruling party, they said without elaborating.

Chhattisgarh Congress communication cell chief Sushil Anand Shukla said he had an apprehension that the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would misuse central agencies in the state as it was unable to fight a political battle (with the ruling party).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politicsPremium
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politics
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanismPremium
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanism
Pakistan and the US: Why General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s push to renew ties w...Premium
Pakistan and the US: Why General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s push to renew ties w...
Also Read |Businessman ‘hatched’ conspiracy to ‘trap’ petitioner’s lawyer fighting case against Soren: ED

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had also expressed the apprehension many times, Shukla said.

If the action is taken as per law then there is no problem, he said.

“But, the BJP is misusing the central agencies across the country to create pressure,” he claimed, adding that this is condemnable.

Advertisement

“The Congress party will not be scared of such malpractices. We will fight them. We will expose them before the public,” Shukla said.

Last month, the Income Tax Department had conducted raids at the premises of businessmen associated with steel and coal businesses.

Similar raids conducted by the I-T department in June-July this year covered the premises of coal businessman Suryakant Tiwari and a government officer posted in the Chief Minister’s Office.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 12:21:01 pm
Next Story

Why are IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay revamping their curriculum?

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement