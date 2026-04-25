Constable’s partner kills his wife and son; daughter injured trying to stop attack

A 40-year-old police constable’s partner allegedly entered his residence and stabbed his wife and 8-year-old son to death, while his daughter, who tried to intervene, was seriously injured in the incident in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 7.30 am at an STF colony residence of Special Task Force constable Lalitesh Yadav, who lived there with his wife and three children. After Yadav left for duty, the accused woman, Sarojni Bharadwaj, 27, entered the house and got into a heated argument with his wife Reena, 32.

“Bharadwaj allegedly stabbed Reena as well as her son multiple times with the knife, including on their chest,” said Superintendent of Police, Durg, Vijay Agrawal.