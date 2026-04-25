Constable’s partner kills his wife and son; daughter injured trying to stop attack

The incident occurred around 7.30 am at an STF colony residence of Special Task Force constable Lalitesh Yadav, who lived there with his wife and three children

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
2 min readRaipurApr 25, 2026 04:19 PM IST
Police have registered a case of murder and attempted murder.Police have registered a case of murder and attempted murder. (PTI File/Representational Image)
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A 40-year-old police constable’s partner allegedly entered his residence and stabbed his wife and 8-year-old son to death, while his daughter, who tried to intervene, was seriously injured in the incident in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 7.30 am at an STF colony residence of Special Task Force constable Lalitesh Yadav, who lived there with his wife and three children. After Yadav left for duty, the accused woman, Sarojni Bharadwaj, 27, entered the house and got into a heated argument with his wife Reena, 32.

“Bharadwaj allegedly stabbed Reena as well as her son multiple times with the knife, including on their chest,” said Superintendent of Police, Durg, Vijay Agrawal.

When Lalitesh’s 12-year-old daughter allegedly tried to stop her, she was also attacked. The 12-year-old allegedly managed to get out of the room and raised an alarm, following which neighbours rushed to the spot. All three were taken to a nearby hospital, where Reena and Aditya succumbed to their injuries, while Naina is undergoing treatment. Police have arrested the accused.

“Sarojini, a resident of Janjgir-Champa district, used to work in a beauty parlour. She has known Lalitesh since 2023. She wanted to stay with him at his residence, which led to the fight,” said a police officer.

City Superintendent of Police Satyaprakash Tiwari told media persons: “Based on our investigation so far it looks like a premeditated murder. After speaking with the neighbours, we learnt that the accused woman had come to their residence on Friday as well where they had a heated argument. At the time Lalitesh had calmed the accused and managed to send her back home.”

Police have registered a case of murder and attempted murder.

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“We have also arrested Sarojni. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has reached the spot to collect evidence in the case,” Tiwari added.

Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

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