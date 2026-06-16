How this Chahttisgarh district is using a ‘5% model’ to boost groundwater

The model has drawn national attention. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted it in his Mann Ki Baat programme in March.

At a time when the scorching heat and water scarcity are troubling several parts of Chhattisgarh, a quiet water conservation movement in Korea district is showing promising results. Known as the “5% model”, the initiative has contributed to a significant improvement in groundwater levels by encouraging community participation.

The model has drawn national attention. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted it in his Mann Ki Baat programme in March, while Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil has suggested that it could be adopted as a policy across the country.

Like many districts in Chhattisgarh, Korea has been grappling with declining groundwater levels despite being located in a recharge zone. Last summer, then District Collector Chandan Tripathi launched the “5% model”, under which villagers were encouraged to dedicate 5% of their agricultural land for soak pits that help rainwater percolate into the ground.