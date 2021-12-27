Chhattisgarh Dharam Sansad: Religious leader praises Godse; FIR registered

Around 20 religious leaders participated in a two-day ‘Dharam Sansad’ in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur this weekend, with some making speeches asking “Sanatani Hindus” to arm themselves and one of them also hailing Nathuram Godse for killing Mahatma Gandhi. Later on Sunday evening, an FIR was lodged against ‘Sant’ Kalicharan who made the statements against Gandhi.

At the two-day ‘Dharam Sansad’, more than 20 religious leaders from across the state and the country gathered. In speeches, the leaders urged “Sanatani Hindus” to arm themselves and “be prepared” for the establishment of Hindu Rashtra.

‘Sant’ Kalicharan, a religious leader from Maharashtra, made derogatory statements against Gandhi and accused minorities of trying to control the politics and administration of various countries.

After he made the statements, the convenor of the sansad, Mahant Ram Sundar Das, the head of Doodhadhari Math, registered strong protest and distanced himself from the sansad, claiming that it was not fruitful. Late on Sunday night, an FIR was registered against Kalicharan under IPC sections 505(2) and 294.

The event, organised by NGO Neelkanth Seva Samiti and the Doodhadhari Math, was attended by Congress leader Pramod Dubey and BJP leaders Brijmohan Agrawal and Vishnu Deo Sai. Swamy Prabhodanand Giri, who had earlier made statements at the controversial ‘Dharam Sansad’ in Haridwar, also attended the event.

He said, “I have no qualms in repeating what I said in Haridwar and even before that. These secular people are all anti-Hindu, their stomachs hurt even when someone talk about Hinduism.” ‘Sant’ Triveni Das, a religious leader from the state, was one of the many who asked all Hindus to arm themselves to defend the ‘Hindu Rashtra’.