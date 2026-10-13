Thorny roofs, hired guard and mass killing claims: Chhattisgarh village’s langur problem

As he watches his toddler son play in the courtyard of his house in Devgaon village in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district, Bhagwat Prasad Jaiswal’s eyes keep darting to the thorny, twig-covered roof meant to keep marauding langurs at bay. It’s been raining all day, and save for the lowing of the cows in the cowshed, it’s been quiet: no loud clanging from the metal roof, no chattering and squealing, and no assault on the kitchen.

“For the last 4-5 years, monkeys keep clambering onto our roof. They even broke a wall. We’ve now laid this thorny fence of sorts to try and stop them,” he says.

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For a decade or so, Devgaon’s 600-odd residents have been dealing with what they call a langur menace. According to villagers, hundreds descend on Devgaon on an average day, hanging from rooftops, blocking roads and raiding kitchens and fields. This week, the problem took another dimension: a viral video from the village showing two dead langurs led to allegations that 22 had been shot dead. A Forest Department inquiry is now underway against a man whom the village claims to have hired as a “hunter” for 2 kg of rice per month from every household.

Grey langurs are protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Hunting, capturing or harming them is strictly prohibited and constitutes a criminal offence.

Contradicting claims that 22 langurs were killed, villager Santosh Sinha says: “How can we do this? Langurs represent Lord Hanuman for us. We told the guard categorically that he should not use a gun, and if any monkey is harmed, we will discontinue his services.”

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While many found stop-gap solutions like laying thorny twigs across rooftops, the village decided to hire a ‘guard’ to patrol the lanes from 8 am-5 pm and drive away langurs — for 2 kg of rice. (Express Photo) While many found stop-gap solutions like laying thorny twigs across rooftops, the village decided to hire a ‘guard’ to patrol the lanes from 8 am-5 pm and drive away langurs — for 2 kg of rice. (Express Photo)

The langur problem

Even forest officials concede that the langur menace affects as many as 50 villages in the Bemetara-Nawagarh block, about 100 km from state capital Raipur.

Devgaon residents say the problem has worsened particularly in recent years. “Nothing’s safe in the kitchen. One person sits there all day with a stick to guard the food,” Sinha says. “The monkeys also know when to enter: they do it after the men have left for farms. They don’t fear women. I often get frantic calls from my wife, and I have to rush home to chase them away.”

Two months ago, 65-year-old Chaitabai Chandrakar twisted her foot while trying to escape langurs that had entered her house. Her son Suknandan Chandrakar says she has difficulty walking, adding: “We can’t put clothes out to dry outside. At night, they jump on the roofs. They also push children.”

During the daytime, langurs can be seen jumping across rooftops, crossing roads and swarming fields across Devgaon. They do not seem intimidated by the presence of humans.

Experts say habitat loss is one reason langurs are straying into villages. “Over the past few years, agricultural fields have increased in size, reducing the number of field bunds that traditionally separated plots. As trees along these bunds have been cut, the monkeys have lost their natural habitat. The only effective way is to provide monkeys safe habitats,” says Mansoor Khan, a lawyer and member of the Central government’s Project Elephant Steering Committee.

While many residents have found stop-gap solutions, such as laying thorny twigs across rooftops, the village decided three months ago to hire a “guard” to patrol its lanes and drive away the langurs – the second time in 10 years. Accordingly, Kalam Pardhi, who belongs to a neighbouring village, was hired to patrol from 8 am to 5 pm.

“Our only solution was to keep a guard,” sarpanch Sonbai Dhruv says. “No other village of the five villages in our Gram panchayat has kept a guard, but we’ve been facing the problem for some time and something had to be done.”

Then came the video – and claims that 22 langurs had been killed in the village.

The claim and the evidence

In the video, villager Jagdish Manikpuri is seen standing in an open ground and gesturing to two langurs lying lifeless beside him. “For 2 kg of rice, a hunter has been hired, but he should have the sense not to kill a mute animal. Look here, innocent animals have been shot dead. Who gave you the right? Your job was to chase them away. These 22 monkeys have been killed. If I am wrong, hang me; if he (the hunter) is wrong, hang him. No one has the right to take a life,” Manikpuri says.

Manikpuri tells The Indian Express that he was “informed” of the deaths of two langurs and went to the spot. “I saw the (guard) with his gun. I also saw two dead monkeys, and informed the Forest Department.” On his claim that 22 langurs had been killed, he admits he has “no evidence to back this up”, but claims he has “seen monkeys being shot in the last few months and their bodies floating in the river”.

While other residents deny the allegations outright, Jaiswal says he can’t be sure that “1-2 langurs didn’t die while they were being scared away”.

Forest officials said Pardhi’s firearm had been seized and the two carcasses sent for post-mortem examinations. They also acknowledged receiving frequent complaints from villagers about langurs.

“Usually, when we get a complaint, we reach the spot, capture the monkeys and release them in the forest. Not many villagers approach us for compensation since it’s difficult to prove. Also, several villagers keep guards but don’t seek our permission for this, nor do they inform us,” one official says.

Additional Bemetara Superintendent of Police Harish Yadav said hiring a guard requires the collector’s permission, which had not been obtained. “When we receive any complaint against monkeys, we alert the forest department,” he says.

Daulal Jaiswal says the village is back where it started. “This has been going on for 10 years. Who do we go to for a solution? No one pays us attention.”