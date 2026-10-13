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Thorny roofs, hired guard and mass killing claims: Chhattisgarh village’s langur problem

Residents of Devgaon say hundreds of langurs raid homes and crops, forcing them to improvise ways to keep them at bay. A viral video showing two dead langurs has triggered a probe into claims that 22 were killed.

Thorny roofs, hired guard and mass killing claims: Chhattisgarh village’s langur problemGrey langurs are protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Hunting, capturing or harming them is strictly prohibited and constitutes a criminal offence. (Videograb Image)
Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
6 min readRaipurOct 13, 2026 07:25 AM IST First published on: Oct 13, 2026 at 07:25 AM IST

As he watches his toddler son play in the courtyard of his house in Devgaon village in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district, Bhagwat Prasad Jaiswal’s eyes keep darting to the thorny, twig-covered roof meant to keep marauding langurs at bay. It’s been raining all day, and save for the lowing of the cows in the cowshed, it’s been quiet: no loud clanging from the metal roof, no chattering and squealing, and no assault on the kitchen.

“For the last 4-5 years, monkeys keep clambering onto our roof. They even broke a wall. We’ve now laid this thorny fence of sorts to try and stop them,” he says.

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Jayprakash
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Ex... Read More

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