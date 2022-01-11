Chhattisgarh: Court quashes assets FIRs against former CM Raman Singh’s aide

CHHATTISGARH HIGH Court on Monday quashed FIRs filed against Aman Singh — a Principal Secretary to former chief minister Raman Singh — and his wife Yasmeen Singh in connection with alleged disproportionate assets. The FIRs were filed against the couple by Chhattisgarh Anti Corruption Bureau and Economic Offences Wing.

Aman Singh had moved the High Court against the FIRs filed by the state government on complaint of social activist Uchit Sharma. The court quashed the FIRs as they couldn’t “disclose commission of offence” under the provisions applied in it.

A bench of Justice Narendra Vyas found that “all the allegations levelled against the petitioner are prima facie based upon probabilities and on the basis of probability any person cannot be prosecuted”.

Singh was an influential officer under the BJP regime and was close to the then chief minister Raman Singh.