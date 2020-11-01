Chhattisgarh cop held, dismissed from service for burning toddler with cigarette butts

Avinash Rai

A Chhattisgarh Police constable was arrested on Saturday and dismissed from his service after an FIR was registered against him for allegedly assaulting a woman and inflicting burns on her toddler using cigarette butts.

According to police, the one-year-old has several burn marks around her face and torso.

Balod police said the incident involving constable Avinash Rai occurred on Thursday. “Rai lived on rent at the toddler’s house while he was posted in Balod. He had been transferred to Durg 20 days ago but had been missing from duty,” an official said.

On Thursday, Rai, who had come to Balod to take money he had loaned to the family, allegedly forced the toddler to call him “papa”, and when she did not respond, he inflicted burns on her face, stomach and hands with cigarette butts, police said. He also allegedly thrashed the toddler’s mother before fleeing.

“Rai had been drunk at the time of the incident and was staying in the house with the victim for the past few days,” a senior officer said.

Additional SP D R Porte said, “Based on the woman’s complaint, a case was registered under sections 294 (obscene acts), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC, and sections of the JJ Act and the SC/ST Act. We have arrested the accused and are investigating further.”

After the FIR was registered, the state DGP ordered that Rai be dismissed from service and formed special teams to arrest him.

