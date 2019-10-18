Chhattisgarh considers ballot paper for local polls, BJP objects

The BJP’s Chhattisgarh unit on Wednesday night met Governor Anusuiya Uikey, protesting a possible decision by the state government to hold election to urban local bodies using ballot papers instead of EVMs. This comes a day after a cabinet sub committee submitted findings to this effect, also recommending indirect elections to the post of mayor such as in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Chhattisgarh state government officials confirmed that the two recommendations had been made by the cabinet sub committee to look into the matter, but said that a formal step would only be taken after a cabinet decision and a subsequent ordinance to the Municipal Act. “But it is clear things are moving in that direction,” a senior government official said.

The last few urban body polls have been held through EVMs.

The BJP said the Congress was murdering democracy through these decisions, and the party wanted to manipulate the election using ballot boxes.

The Congress has hit back saying that there are always improvements to democratic processes, and that the BJP was showing its “affection” towards EVMs.