Chhattisgarh: Congress seeks disqualification of Amit Jogi, two other MLAs

Congress leader Amit Jogi. (PTI Photo/Files) Congress leader Amit Jogi. (PTI Photo/Files)

The Chhattisgarh Leader of Opposition and Congress leader T S Singhdeo has written to Assembly Speaker Gaurishankar Agrawal, seeking the disqualification of three party MLAs — Amit Jogi, Siyaram Kaushik and RK Rai — under the Anti-Defection Law, even as Jogi claimed that the move displayed the “nervousness” of the party. Agarwal on Tuesday told the House that he has received Singhdeo’s letter and was considering the documents.

Amit Jogi and his father Ajit, the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh between 2000 and 2003, had left the Congress after they were accused of working against the interest of the party in the 2014 Antagarh bypoll. In 2016, the father-son duo announced the formation of the Chhattisgarh Janata Congress (CJC) and posted it as a regional alternative to the BJP and Congress.

While several leaders from the Congress joined the Jogis and then returned to the party folds, Rai and Kaushik have been steadfast supporters of the Jogis, appearing at CJC events as senior members of the party.

Questioning the timing of the letter, Amit Jogi said the move only displayed the “nervousness of the Congress”.

“The election is tomorrow and today you are saying defection. This should have been done two years ago, but now it means nothing but a display of their fear,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App