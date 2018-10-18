Chhattisgarh: Congress says BJP trying to buy its MLAs, moves EC

The allegation is based on a seven-minute audio clip, purportedly of a conversation between Congress’s Lundra MLA Chintamani Maharaj and self-styled godman Ganesh Yadav. The allegation is based on a seven-minute audio clip, purportedly of a conversation between Congress’s Lundra MLA Chintamani Maharaj and self-styled godman Ganesh Yadav.

The Chhattisgarh unit of Congress has accused the ruling BJP of attempting to buy its MLAs and has submitted a complaint to the Election Commission. The allegation is based on a seven-minute audio clip, purportedly of a conversation between Congress’s Lundra MLA Chintamani Maharaj and self-styled godman Ganesh Yadav. Yadav who is also known as “Kambal Baba” in north Chhattisgarh and has claimed proximity with the BJP in the past.

During the purported conversation between Maharaj and Yadav, the latter seems to be trying to persuade Maharaj to join the BJP and is telling him that Congress’s Pali Tanakhar MLA and former state working president Ram Dayal Uike joined the BJP for “ten crores and the promise of being minister”.

The BJP has rejected the clip and said no such conversation took place. State Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel said the BJP’s “attempt to buy MLAs” was indicative of their inability to win with their own candidates and said nothing could stop a Congress victory in the state.

On Wednesday, senior Congress leader Kiran Mayee Nayak lodged a complaint with the Chief Election Officer, seeking a criminal case against CM Raman Singh, Home Minister Ram Sevak Paikra and other BJP leaders “involved”. Chief Minister Raman Singh said that “Babas” like this emerge during the election and said the party has nothing to do with them.

