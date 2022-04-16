Chhattisgarh: Congress MLA’s son booked for ‘assaulting’ constable, truck driver

The son of a sitting Chhattisgarh Congress MLA was booked by the Raigarh police in two separate cases for assaulting a truck driver and a constable. The accused and his friends allegedly assaulted the constable within a police station.

The Raigarh police said that a case has been registered against Ritik Nayak, son of Raigarh MLA Prakash Nayak, and his associates under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 294 (obscene acts), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Ritik Nayak and his friends had a spat with truck driver Mulayam Singh on Kotara Road. Singh managed to flee from them and reached the police station. Constable Laljeet Rathia then went with Singh to the spot to retrieve the truck. He was recording Singh’s statement when Ritik and his friends came inside the police station and started beating up the driver,” a senior police officer said.

Rathia was also assaulted when he tried to intervene, the police said.

“Nayak and his associates were abusive and violent,” a police officer said.

No arrests have been made yet under the FIRs, he added.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that police action was quick. “The state has seen that the police have the power to stop people from taking law in their hands. Be it Prakash Nayak’s son or Bhupesh Baghel’s father, no one is bigger than the law,” he said.