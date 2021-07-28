Chhattisgarh Congress MLA apologises for blaming health minister for attack on him

Congress MLA Brihaspati Singh (L) had earlier alleged that Health Minister T S Singh Deo (R) had staged an attack on him. (File)

A day after ruckus over an alleged attack on Congress MLA Brihaspati Singh led the Chhattisgarh assembly session to get adjourned, Singh Wednesday issued an apology for his allegations that the attack was staged by health minister and his senior party colleague T S Singh Deo.

Cashing in on the infighting between the two Congressmen, BJP had managed to stall the Monsoon session in the House, leading Singh Deo to walk out of the floor.

In the apology, Singh said, “I had made the allegations as an emotional outburst in front of the media. I regret my action.” On Sunday, the MLA from Ramanujganj had claimed a vehicle in his convoy was attacked in Surguja district allegedly at the behest of Singh Deo on Saturday evening because he (Brihaspati Singh) had praised Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel amid talks about a purported formula for sharing of the CM’s post.

Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu Wednesday said, “I have already made my stand clear. Allegations against T S Singh Deo are unsubstantiated and not true.”

Following these statements, Singh Deo received calls from other cabinet ministers and he returned to the assembly. Speaking to the media, he said, “The matter has reached its conclusion. Now we need to work as a team and I am here to do my work.”

The assembly session was adjourned Tuesday after Singh Deo demanded the government to clarify the allegations against him.