Chhattisgarh Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel gets bail in ‘sex CD case’

Bhupesh Baghel (left) accusing the BJP had said, “This is a political case, the people will make the final decision.” (Express File Photo) Bhupesh Baghel (left) accusing the BJP had said, “This is a political case, the people will make the final decision.” (Express File Photo)

A special CBI court on Thursday granted bail to Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupesh Baghel in connection with the alleged circulation of a fake pornographic CD of state PWD minister Rajesh Munat.

Munat, in his complaint, alleged that Baghel had conspired with former journalist Vinod Verma and others to circulate the fake sex CD.

Baghel told the court during a hearing on September 24 that he is innocent and would not apply for bail or employ a lawyer, and will begin a satyagraha in jail. The court had then sent him in judicial remand for 14 days.

The BJP had asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to sack Baghel after the CBI named him in the chargesheet. On Tuesday, the BJP expelled its leader Kailash Murarka, who has also been named by the CBI in the chargesheet.

Four people were named in the case apart from Baghel — Murarka, Vijay Pandya, Vijay Bhatia, and former member of Editors Guild Vinod Verma. Verma spent 60 days in jail on a non-bailable extortion charge in the case and was released after the CBI failed to put up a chargesheet in time. But these charges found no mention in the chargesheet filed on Monday.

Baghel’s custody came six days after a police crackdown on Congress workers in Bilaspur, even as assembly polls in the state are weeks away. After Baghel was sent to jail, the opposition party, dubbing the Raman Singh government in the state dictatorial, called for a mass “jail bharo andolan” on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Raman Singh had said Monday that the government had nothing to do with the chargesheet or its timing, and that the Congress had sought a CBI probe.

