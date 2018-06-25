Chhattisgarh: Cong to probe sexual harassment charges against state NSUI chief

Congress leaders said it was baffling that the persons, with whom the purported conversation had happened, had not come forward. (File) Congress leaders said it was baffling that the persons, with whom the purported conversation had happened, had not come forward. (File)

The Congress central leadership said on Sunday that it would probe into an allegation of sexual harassment leveled by a woman NSUI worker from Chhattisgarh against the unit’s national president Fairoz Khan, who has rejected the charge as “politically motivated” and “baseless”.

A letter, purportedly written by the woman, with details of several WhatsApp conversations, allegedly between Khan and two others, had reached the media on Sunday evening. Congress leaders said it was baffling that the persons, with whom the purported conversation had happened, had not come forward. They said though the NSUI worker had not approached the Congress formally or informally, the party would probe it as the allegation that Khan had sought sexual favour “in lieu of political posts” has come into the public domain.

“This is a serious charge and we are… taking suo motu cognizance to investigate this. We will form a committee of adequate seriousness to hear both the sides,” AICC joint secretary in-charge of NSU(I), Ruchi Gupta said. Meanwhile, Khan told The Indian Express that the charge was “absolutely baseless and politically motivated”. Claiming that the complainant was like a “sister”, he said all his communication with her had been through the organisation’s “official mail”.

Khan claimed he did not know the two other persons referred to or named in the letter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App