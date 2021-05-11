Chhattisgarh Cong chief Mohan Markam violated Covid norms, alleges BJP

THE CHHATTISGARH BJP has alleged that the state Congress chief Mohan Markam got his nephew married on May 5 amid celebrations violating Covid-19 norms. While Markam denied the allegations, stating that he is not related to the groom, the district administration clarified in a statement that it fined the wedding party for violating Covid-19 norms and tested 41 people in the gathering.

A video clip of tribal men and women dancing to the beats of music, people not wearing masks and a wedding card bearing the name of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee President Mohan Markam has gone viral since the incident.

BJP leader Lata Usendi alleged that Markam’s nephew got married at Bhiragaon of Makdi block in Kondagaon district on May 5, flouting norms and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. “Despite a lockdown across the state and strict orders regarding gatherings for marriages, Markam’s family members flouted norms,” a senior BJP leader alleged.

The Congress MLA, however, rubbished all the allegations. “Lata Usendi has alleged that I got my nephew married off like that. She can look at my lineage. Everyone is connected to everyone in villages, it’s not right to call everyone my nephew. If Covid norms are violated, the administration can take action,” Markam said.

The district administration on Monday released a statement claiming that the approval for the said marriage was never granted by them. “They had applied online on April 28 but were not given consent by the administration. On May 5, when the villagers complained, a team raided the spot, fined the parties and even tested 41 people who had gathered for the wedding. While 25 of those were tested negative on the spot, the reports of others are still pending,” the statement said.