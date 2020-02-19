Chhattisgarh: CoBRA commando killed, one injured in encounter

The two men were part of a team that was on an an area domination exercise in Palodi, sources said. The two men were part of a team that was on an an area domination exercise in Palodi, sources said.

One security forces commando was killed and another was injured in an encounter with Maoists in Sukma district on Tuesday evening. The injured man was brought to Raipur in the night and was declared stable, according to the Inspector General of Bastar.

IG Sundarraj P said both men were from the CRPF’s elite CoBRA battalion. Identifying the men, he sid, “Kanai Majhee was severely injured, and Indrajit Singh had received injuries but was stable. They were both airlifted to Raipur.”

The two men were part of a team that was on an an area domination exercise in Palodi, sources said. "Acting on a tip-off, the men had been sent to Pamed area in Bijapur, to check for Naxal presence," said a senior officer. The team was attacked while they were on the way to Bjiapur district.

Earlier, in Pamed region, two men were killed and seven injured on February 10 when a CoBRA battalion came under heavy fire while trying to recover the body of a slain maoist. One of the injured, Ajit Kumar Singh, who was undergoing treatment in Raipur, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. The other injured in the incident included the battalion’s Deputy Commandant Prashant Kumar, who is stable and undergoing treatment, Sundarraj confirmed.

