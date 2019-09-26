Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says outside the country stands with PM Modi

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said that while the Congress would oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi within the country, the party stands with the “government on whatever decision it takes”, outside the country. The comment comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan attempting to internationalise the Kashmir issue.

Asked before he left for Delhi by a reporter from ANI on what he thought about Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan quoting the Congress party about claims of human rights violations in New York, Baghel said, “Look, if there is a matter that is outside the country, the Congress party is with the government. Within the country, we will fight Narendra Modi ji. But outside the country, whatever the decision Government of India takes, Congress has always supported it, and stands with the country. We are standing with the country.”

Within minutes of this, Baghel also tweeted saying, “On what basis is Imran Khan speaking about an internal matter of our country? He should handle his own country. We will agree and disagree with the policies of our Prime Minister, will discuss them, will raise questions, will ask him for answers. Outside the country, every step the Prime Minister takes is a step the country takes, and the Congres oarty stands with it. “