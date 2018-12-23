Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel rules out withdrawal of forces from Maoist belt

Claiming that the use of guns by the previous BJP government only compounded the Naxal problem in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said dialogue with violence-affected people was the way forward even as he dismissed the possibility of withdrawal of paramilitary forces from Red bastions.

With the state witnessing a spate of Naxal attacks in the run-up to the Assembly elections, in which about 13 people including a Doordarshan cameraman was killed, Baghel said the government would chart a new strategy that will involve talks with people affected by Maoist violence like tribals, traders, police, paramilitary forces, social groups, journalists and intellectuals.

“Naxal issue cannot be tackled with the barrel of a gun. The use of guns by previous (BJP) government to solve the Naxal problem has resulted in its expansion from just three development blocks to 15 districts of the state in the last 15 years,” PTI quoted the Congress leader as saying. Even though Naxal attacks have decreased this year as compared to 2017, about 52 security personnel have been killed in 2018.

“After Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division accounts for maximum deployment of paramilitary forces. Despite that, the problem still exists which clearly indicates that social-economic-political way is another route to solve the issue. However, there is no question of withdrawing security forces. It can prove to be suicidal,” he said.

According to police officials, over 70,000 security personnel, including state forces and paramilitaries like the CRPF, BSF, ITBP and SSB, were involved in counter-insurgency operations in seven districts of Naxal-affected Bastar division.

Hours after taking oath as CM last week, Baghel announced that his government would waive farm loans worth Rs 6,100 crore of around 1.66 million farmers. The CM said all promises made in the manifesto would be fulfilled. “The manifesto is for five years and all the promises cannot be fulfilled in a day. We are committed to fulfilling all the promises, including loan waiver, liquor ban, regularisation of contractual employee and cutting of electricity bills by half with the available resources,” he said.

Baghel, who as Chhattisgarh Congress president guided his party to win 68 of the 90 assembly seats, is now eyeing to win all the 11 Lok Sabha seats of the state in next year’s general elections. “We received massive support from all the sections, be it tribals, other backward classes or traders, in our voyage towards a massive win. Now we have a target to win all the 11 Lok Sabha seats in next year’s general polls and we are confident of achieving it,” he added.

The CM has also announced that a SIT would be formed to probe the 2013 Jhiram Valley Naxal attack, which wiped out the state Congress leadership. Terming it a “supari killing”, he said its conspirators should be exposed and punished under the law.

“The questions related to the deadly Naxal attack on Congress ‘parivartan’ rally on May 25, 2013, still remains unanswered. When Congress leaders had been provided security on May 23 and 24 that time during their campaign, then why protection was withdrawn on May 25. Who had ordered for withdrawal and who was responsible for it,” he asked.