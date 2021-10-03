Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel gets charge of UP polls

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel was appointed a senior observer for the upcoming UP election by the AICC chief KC Venugopal on Saturday. Baghel would oversee the Congress party’s performance in the upcoming elections, a role he played during the Assam elections as well.

Amidst the political turmoil brewing within the ruling party, with health minister TS Singh Deo and CM Bhupesh Baghel both staking claims to the Chief Minister’s post, more than a dozen MLAs are camping in Delhi. While the MLAs have asserted that they are united and want to meet their party leaders for reasons unrelated to the tussle, sources believe that the MLAs have gone in batches to showcase their support for the CM if the need for the same arises.

For Baghel to be appointed AICC’s senior observer for Uttar Pradesh elections scheduled to be held next year in the middle of this tussle is being seen as a clear message by the political analysts in the state. “Baghel is being given more opportunities for him to explore. He was responsible for the party’s performance during the Assam elections as well. Despite the party not making a mark there, he is now being given the charge of the party’s performance in UP, which has bigger stakes in place,” a source from within the Congress said.

Baghel had addressed 38 rallies in Assam, spending a month there along with several of his team, who had spent longer in Assam working on booth level as well.

However, despite Baghel’s intervention and an alliance with regional parties, Congress managed a vote share of only 20% after the election, much like in 2016. The INC led coalition managed to get 50 seats of the 126 in the 2021 election. While in 2016 the Congress party won 26 seats of the 122 contested, in 2021, it won 29 of the 90 it contested.